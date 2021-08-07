Dunmore East 26th Bluegrass (Picnic) Festival, 28 Aug. 2021
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Co. Waterford, for what Mick rightly calls:
Bit of good news for a change - yesterday we got permission from the authorities to go ahead with the 2021 mini festival!
The 26th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival will be held as a one-day, ticket-only, over-18 event on Saturday 28 August 2021 from 1.00 p.m. to 10 p.m., with seven acts taking part. Two hundred (200) tickets at €50 each are available, with seating for all ticket holders. (For bookings, see below).
The Festival will be held outdoors on a forty-acre site at Creadan, Creadan Head, Co. Waterford X91W7TB, north of Dunmore East village and adjacent to Mick's home. Two food trucks will be on hand, together with an American-style bottle bar. Mick writes:
Bring your own beer/ wine/ spirits; we will put it in a cooler for you and serve it to you in a real glass with ice. Tip the bar staff at your discretion.
As of today, acts confirmed are Mules & Men, Pilgrim St, and the Mons Wheeler Band; four more are to be announced. Mick adds:
Tickets and wristbands may be reserved this week at bluegrass@eircom.net; just e-mail Mick and they will be held. If it's not sold out by Friday, remaining tickets will be sold online. For any queries, call 051 878832 or 087 2562899.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home