Dunmore East 2021
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, to be held at Creadan Head, near Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, on Sat. 28 Aug. (see the BIB for 7 Aug.). In addition to the bands previously announced (Mules & Men, Pilgrim St, and the Mons Wheeler Band), Lands End, No Oil Paintings from Belfast, and Waterford's own Southern Welfare (with Gerry Madden) are on the lineup.
Mick also notes that Tickets.ie is not activated yet, so in the mean time contact bluegrass@eircom.net for tickets.
