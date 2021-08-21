Dunmore East 2021: complete lineup and running schedule
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, to be held at Creadan (X91 W7T8) on Creadan Head, near Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, a week from today (Sat. 28 Aug. 2021). Here's the programme:
1.00 p.m. Whistle (Co. Dublin)
2.15 p.m. Southern Welfare with Gerry Madden (Waterford city)
3.30 p.m. Lands End
4.45 p.m. Mules & Men (Dublin)
6.00 p.m. Pilgrim St (Navan)
7.15 p.m. No Oil Paintings (Belfast)
8.30 p.m. Mons Wheeler Band
A small amount of tickets are still available. To order tickets, call 051-878832/ 087-2562899 or e-mail bluegrass@eircom.net, and collect in Waterford from:
Crosslane Ltd, Westgate Retail Park, Tramore Road, Waterford city
Further details are on the BIB posts for 7 Aug. and 16 Aug..
