21 August 2021

Dunmore East 2021: complete lineup and running schedule

Thanks to Mick Daly, director of the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Co. Waterford, for the complete lineup and running schedule of the 26th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, to be held at Creadan (X91 W7T8) on Creadan Head, near Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, a week from today (Sat. 28 Aug. 2021). Here's the programme:

1.00 p.m. Whistle (Co. Dublin)
2.15 p.m. Southern Welfare with Gerry Madden (Waterford city)
3.30 p.m. Lands End
4.45 p.m. Mules & Men (Dublin)
6.00 p.m. Pilgrim St (Navan)
7.15 p.m. No Oil Paintings (Belfast)
8.30 p.m. Mons Wheeler Band

A small amount of tickets are still available. To order tickets, call 051-878832/ 087-2562899 or e-mail bluegrass@eircom.net, and collect in Waterford from:
Crosslane Ltd, Westgate Retail Park, Tramore Road, Waterford city

Further details are on the BIB posts for 7 Aug. and 16 Aug..

© Richard Hawkins

