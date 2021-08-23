23 August 2021

Bluegrass Family Reunion at Durrow, Co. Laois, 4 Sept. 2021

Thanks to Tony O'Brien for the very welcome news that a Bluegrass Family Reunion will be held outdoors at Bob's Bar (above) in Durrow, Co. Laois, on Saturday 4 September, hosted by Woodbine, from 4.00 p.m. till dark. Guest musicians are welcome.

Bob's Bar, beside the River Erkina at the north end of Durrow, has for a long time been one of Woodbine's favourite places to play. It is also the focal point for rallies of the traditional 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum.

