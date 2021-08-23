Bluegrass Family Reunion at Durrow, Co. Laois, 4 Sept. 2021
Bob's Bar (above) in Durrow, Co. Laois, on Saturday 4 September, hosted by Woodbine, from 4.00 p.m. till dark. Guest musicians are welcome.
Bob's Bar, beside the River Erkina at the north end of Durrow, has for a long time been one of Woodbine's favourite places to play. It is also the focal point for rallies of the traditional 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Gatherings, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home