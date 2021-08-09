BB Bowness on Deering Live, Thurs. 12 Aug.
Deering Banjo Company announce that the featured artist on Deering Live this coming Thursday will be the award-winning Catherine 'BB' Bowness, who has toured Ireland several times as a member of the award-winning Mile Twelve (thanks to John Nyhan) and is now one of the most respected younger players of bluegrass banjo. The interview can be watched from 11.00 p.m. (Irish time) on Deering Live or YouTube.
A collection of highlights from the Deering Live interview on 8 July with Riley Baugus can be seen now on Deering Live Shorts.
© Richard Hawkins
