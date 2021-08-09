09 August 2021

Alice Gerrard box sets and bundles

More merchandise, this time connected with a friend of Bill Monroe, Alice Gerrard (above), and with a documentary film about her life - the organisers of You gave me a song announce:

We’re happy to announce our 2021 Box Set Summer Sale! Our little boxes contain the seventy-seven-minute film festival cut, bonus scenes, two CDs of favorite film tunes, never-before-released archival music from Alice’s collection, and an assortment of photo cards from Alice's archive. We have a limited supply of signed film posters, LPs, and CDs to bundle with your box order. And you can also order one of our Phil Blank-designed YOU GAVE ME A SONG t-shirts, which some have called 'one of the most comfortable tees in my dresser'. Visit our shop and order here...
