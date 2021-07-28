Wow, we are finally ready to announce some tour dates. It's been a really long haul to get here and there are still some hurdles to cross but we are so excited to get back on the road and meet you all in person again. We're nervous and trepidatious for sure as it's been so long and so much has changed, but it will be amazing to finally do what we love so much, for all of you we love so much!© Richard Hawkins

