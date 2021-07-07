Two new singles from Fast Track (USA)
The Engelhardt Music Group (EMG) announced yesterday the release of two new singles from Fast Track, made up of Dale Perry (banjo, bass vocals), Steve Day (fiddle, vocals), Ron Spears (bass, vocals), Jesse Brock (mandolin, vocals), and Duane Sparks (guitar, vocals). Ron and Jesse have both toured in Ireland in the past.
The first single - 'The lonesome wind', a Ron Spears composition - is from their debut album (left above), and the second is 'It won't be very long' from their ten-track gospel album Good news (right above). Both albums are now available on all digital platforms and at $15.00 each from the EMG website. A live performance of 'Broken-in friends and worn-out shoes' can be seen on YouTube. The instrument played by Dale Perry in this video will intrigue banjo players, as it certainly did a member of the audience.
© Richard Hawkins
