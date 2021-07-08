Tim O'Brien - BGS Artist of the Month, July 2021
Tim O'Brien's new album, He walked on, reviewed in No Depression magazine. Tim O'Brien (right) has now been named as Artist of the Month for July by the Bluegrass Situation (BGS), which in May premiered 'He breathed in', the lead single of the album. 'The project', he told the magazine, 'is about what you need to do to survive in America.'
You can also hear in the article 'The essential Tim O'Brien playlist', with 37 tracks compiled from recordings throughout his career. Unfortunately, no one recorded the night he sat in with the Sackville String Band at Tailors' Hall in Dublin in the late 1970s.
