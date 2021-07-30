After announcing the tour itself on July 28 of last year, when in dire need of something to look forward to in midst of the pandemic, we are pleased to be announcing on this July 28 the actual tour schedule. All going to plan and assuming no further disruptions as a result of the pandemic, the tour will run for three-plus weeks stopping off at bluegrass-friendly venues in a minimum of 9 different countries; this is the initial schedule with some select dates still to be pencilled into the schedule (although none in the Republic I’m afraid). It’s going to be fun.Of the collaboration, Seth Mulder adds:'We’re so excited to be teaming up with mygrassisblue.com. They have a passion for the music and a drive to connect bands with new audiences all over Europe! Plus they’re great people to boot. We had the opportunity of meeting them on our last tour in Ireland and really enjoyed the time we got to spend around them. They’ve got great things in the works and we’re looking forward to working with them over the next few years.'© Richard Hawkins

