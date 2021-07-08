Riley Baugus on Deering Live TONIGHT (8 July 2021)
Deering Banjo Company announce that the featured artist on Deering Live tonight will be master old-time banjo-player, banjo-maker, and singer Riley Baugus. Riley last played in Ireland as part of a tour of these islands, ending at the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, on Friday 15 Nov. 2019. Several photos of the Red Room and its surroundings are in the 'Mobile uploads' section of his Facebook. Deering announce:
Riley plays in the Round Peak style which is a style that comes from his home county in North Carolina, Surry County. Riley has recorded with Robert Plant, Willie Nelson, Alison Kraus [sic], and many more. He also sang on the Academy Award-nominated soundtrack for the movie Cold Mountain.
The interview, starting at 11.00 p.m. Irish time, can be watched on Deering Live or on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home