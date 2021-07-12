Live gigs return to the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre ('Ireland's best little venue') in Naul, Co. Dublin, announce:
We are giddy with excitement to announce the return of live gigs at the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre!
Our summer 2021 events will all take place in our covered courtyard, The Piper's Garden. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, numbers have been capped. Covid-19 Health and Safety measures will be in place for the safety of patrons, artists and staff. We ask that you comply with all staff instructions. Further information on what to expect when you attend the venue is available here.
Bookings can be made for live events beginning on Thursday and Friday next week (22 and 23 July). Coming events are all shown on the Centre's website. No bluegrass or old-time music is on the schedule at present, but on the Centre's past record it can be only a matter of time...
