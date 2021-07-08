Kenny Baker, 1926-2011
Kenneth Clayton 'Kenny' Baker of Kentucky, considered by many (including Bill Monroe) to have been the supreme bluegrass fiddler, died ten years ago today (8 July 2011). He had been inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1999, the second fiddler to be so honoured - Chubby Wise was inducted in 1998. Thanks to Niall Toner for the photo above, which he took at Belfast in 1975 during a backstage warm-up by Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys.
The Hall of Fame and Museum has experienced some difficulties in transferring inductee data when updating its website, and although the Museum publication The Bluegrass Hall of Fame: inductee biographies 1991-2014 (2014) gives the correct date of death, Kenny's website entry has been showing 'August 7' instead.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bill Monroe, Commemoration, Fiddle
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home