For the 21st-century fiddler
FOAOTMAD today: Sue Taniguchi of Taniguchi Violins in Brixham, Devon, south-west England, is now selling Incredibows, made of carbon fibre, in an assortment of colours (right) at £125 each. She also re-hairs traditional wooden bows with Incredihair, a polymer filament that, by report, never wears out.
An independent assessment of the Incredibow can be seen on YouTube. Full details are on the Incredibow website. Sue Taniguchi can be contacted by 'phone (+44 01803 858739) or e-mail. Does any BIB reader know of an Incredibow supplier in Ireland?
© Richard Hawkins
