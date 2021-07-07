FOAOTMAD old-time summer camp in England, 6-15 Aug. 2021
FOAOTMAD, the UK organisation for American old-time music and dance, announces that its ten-day Summer Camp will be held from Friday 6 August to Sunday 15 August at Croft Farm Water Park, Bredons Hardwick, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire GL20 7EE:
Provided the government’s guidelines are unchanged, then we will run workshops, slow jams, and campfire jams as usual.
As an extra feature this year we hope to be able to run a mini-festival during the first weekend of the camp, with a number of band performances in the marquee. These will be on the evenings of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th August. If you would like to be considered for a performance in front of an audience, please contact Tim Rooke: festival@foaotmad.org.uk
Due to the Covid crisis, advance booking is essential and you should phone the campsite direct on 01684 772321. FOAOTMAD members’ discount available when booking; a name and current membership number will be required. More info on our website.
