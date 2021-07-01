Doyle Lawson plans to complete sixty years on the road
Doyle Lawson, who brought his band Quicksilver to top the bill at the 2006 Omagh festival, announced in April that he intends to withdraw from touring at the end of 2022 or early in 2023, by which time he will have completed sixty years as a professional bluegrass musician, and over forty as one of the most respected and influential bandleaders in bluegrass history. A good survey of his career was given by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today. In early May the 40th Annual Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival was one of the first major live bluegrass events to be held in the US this year.
Billy Blue Records released Roundtable, which Doyle sees as the last secular album he will make. A video of 'I'll take the lonesome every time', the lead track of the twelve on the album, can be seen on YouTube and on Bluegrass Today. On the same day (24 June) a major interview with him by Deborah Evans Price appeared on Billboard magazine. Many more details on Doyle's career and on the making of the album are on this press release from Billy Blue Records.
© Richard Hawkins
