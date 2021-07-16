Commemorating Byron Berline
Following upon the death last Saturday (10 July) of the great fiddle player Byron Berline, Richard Thompson on Bluegrass Today gives the details of his memorial service, which will take place this coming Tuesday (20 July).
Tributes to him include those from Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, which includes in its latest weekly e-newsletter links to a 40-track Spotify playlist of recordings from Byron's long career, to a 1972 BU feature on the highly influential band Country Gazette of which he was a founder member, and to a 1992 feature on the band California, the final development from Berline, Crary, & Hickman.
