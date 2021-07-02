Bright Munde reviewed by Tabitha Benedict on Bluegrass Today
Tabitha Benedict continues to contribute detailed and analytical reviews to Bluegrass Today, which yesterday published her review of Bright Munde, an album by the duo comprising banjo legend Alan Munde and mandolinist Billy Bright. The cover image (right) combines both musicians in one apparition. BIB readers with long memories may recall Billy Bright in Ireland quite a few years back when his Two High String Band played at Dunmore East, Athy, and Omagh.
Samples of the thirteen tracks of Bright Munde can be heard on a player at the end of the review. The sound quality is excellent, and the album is a fine example of what satisfying music can be made by just two instruments. The CD can be bought on Alan Munde's website for $15+P&P; a tab book of all the banjo solos is the same price. Some instrumental albums are intimidating; but as Benedict says, this is an album that increases your desire to play.
