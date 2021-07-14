'Bluegrass Country Soul' to be shown at its birthplace on 3 Sept. 2021
Bluegrass Country Soul, Inc., for this news:
This Labor Day weekend [Sat. 4 Sept.-Mon. 6 Sept.] will mark the 50th anniversary of the filming of 'Bluegrass Country Soul', shot in 1971 at Carlton Haney’s Blue Grass Park in Camp Springs, NC. This year’s festival will include a celebratory screening of 'Bluegrass Country Soul', at 9.30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, on the very site where the movie was filmed!
We’ve created the following short video as part of our celebrations of this historic event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe1AwQsUvfg.
The video is just under two minutes long. Other video clips from the film, or about the making of it, are on the Bluegrass Country Soul YouYube channel.
