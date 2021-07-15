Bluegrass and old-time picking weekend in Merseyside (GB), 9-12 Sept. 2021
FOAOTMAD news blog announces the Junction Old Time and Bluegrass Picking Weekend, scheduled for 9-12 Sept. 2021 and centred on The Junction pub at 102 News Lane, Rainford, St Helens, Merseyside, WA11 7JU. FOAOTMAD say 'between Liverpool and Manchester'; on the map, it's more between Liverpool and Wigan.
The poster (click image to enlarge) gives ample details - there are 100 camping spaces for tents, caravans, or motorhomes, and spaces can be booked in advance. More details of prices and contact data are on the FOATMAD blog (today's date), and you can keep in touch with developments on the Junction's Facebook.
