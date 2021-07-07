All 'Quarantine Happy Hour' videos easily accessible
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival sends this welcome news:
Many fans of bluegrass and old-time music will be familiar with the Quarantine Happy Hour, a series of daily house concerts on Facebook which started in April 2020, founded by Barry Southern and Gabrielle Macrae of The Horsenecks, and has been running continually since then.
Now, thanks to Josh Larios, there is one website which includes all the videos in an easy-to-find way.
