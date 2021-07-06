06 July 2021

Advice from the classical music world

The prolific Dutch composer Louis Andriessen died on 1 July at the age of 82, at Weesp in the Netherlands. A press obituary of him includes two quotes which may resonate with bluegrass and old-time players:
  • He once told his students: 'I would much rather you play the wrong note loudly than the right note subtly'; and
  • His father, also a composer, advised him: 'You should realise that we are not important. The music is important. So we should serve the music.' 

© Richard Hawkins

