The prolific Dutch composer Louis Andriessen died on 1 July at the age of 82, at Weesp in the Netherlands. A press obituary of him includes two quotes which may resonate with bluegrass and old-time players:
- He once told his students: 'I would much rather you play the wrong note loudly than the right note subtly'; and
- His father, also a composer, advised him: 'You should realise that we are not important. The music is important. So we should serve the music.'
