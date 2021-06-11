Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival 2021 begins TONIGHT
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, streamed on the Station Inn TV channel - yes, the Nashville TN Station Inn, the world centre for live bluegrass music throughout the year - begins TONIGHT.
One concert is held each night, starting at 8.00 p.m. (Irish time), each featuring four or five acts. All concerts are pay-per-view; tickets are available for each individual night at €10, or all three nights at €25. For tickets and more festival information, visit the festival's website, http://westportfolkbluegrass.com/.
The concert programme for each night is shown on the image below.
