We Banjo 3 to tour with Infamous Stringdusters, Oct. 2021
We Banjo 3 announces in the band's latest e-newsletter that they are looking forward to playing four dates in the USA this coming autumn (20 to 23 Oct. inclusive) together with the Infamous Stringdusters. Tickets are already on sale for this tour.
We Banjo 3 are bracing themselves for the experience of resuming live shows and touring, and look forward also to the support of their fans. Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for their live streaming 'Light of summer' event on 24 June. More details are in the e-newsletter.
