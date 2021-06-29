'Streaming across the Sea' - part 1 this coming Sunday
22 June that Maria Wallace of the True North Music agency in Britain will be presenting a 'Streaming across the Sea' online festival for 'Americana, bluegrass, folk & roots music' in two parts (4 and 10 July) on the agency's YouTube channel.
The FOAOTMAD news blog today gives ample details of the schedule. Note that part 1 (Sun. 4 July) will be devoted to the transatlantic artists, and will include participatory Zoom workshops for Ottawa Valley step dancing with April Verch and bluegrass banjo with BB Bowness. The live stream can also be watched on True North's Facebook.
