Shall we hope from Tony Trischka
Tabitha Benedict contributes to Bluegrass Today a comprehensive overview and track-by-track assessment of Shall we hope, the latest recorded project from Tony Trischka. It's an ambitious and visionary project, aimed at conveying or representing the experiences of people caught up in the American civil war, through music (mostly newly composed) and readings from contemporary or later writers. Its scope is varied and wide-ranging, and Benedict's meticulous appraisal comes down warmly in favour. Half-minute samples of the eighteen tracks can be heard on a player at the end of the review.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Recordings, Reviews
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home