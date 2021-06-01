Red Wine (I) to headline La Roche 2021
Red Wine (above) - premier bluegrass band of Italy and in the front rank of bluegrass in Europe - will top the bill at this year's La Roche Bluegrass Festival, to be held on 30 July-1 August in Haute Savoie, on the edge of the French Alps.
La Roche is the biggest European bluegrass festival; with free admission and impressive international lineups, it provides a showcase for the best bluegrass talent from all over Europe. Presenting such a festival in the face of changing Covid restrictions has been especially challenging for the organising team, but the programme on the festival website shows the thought and effort that has gone into putting live high-grade bluegrass on stage with due concern for artists and audiences.
Videos of past performances at La Roche can now be seen on the festival's YouTube channel. Christopher Howard-Williams, head of the organising team, received a Distinguished Achievement Award from the IBMA in 2018.
