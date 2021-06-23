Official video released for Greg Blake single
18 Feb. the BIB relayed the news that 'People, places, and songs', the new single by Greg Blake (USA) on Turnberry Records, had been released to radio. Greg is well known over here from his tours (organised by John Nyhan) as guitarist and lead singer with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, as a bandleader, and as a solo artist. Since then, he has joined the Special Consensus as replacement for Rick Faris, and appears in the lead photos on the band's website and Facebook.
Turnberry Records now announce that Greg has released the official video of 'People, places, and songs', which is the title track from his forthcoming album. The song was written by Dawn Kenney and David Morris; assisting Greg on the recording are Jesse Brock (mandolin), Jacob Metz (resophonic guitar), Aynsley Porchak (fiddle), Claire Lynch (harmony vocal), and Mark Schatz (bass, banjo, harmony vocal). The video can be seen on Turnberry's e-newsletter or on YouTube.
