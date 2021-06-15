New old-time tracks from J.P. Harris (USA)
26 Apr. the news from Hearth Music that J.P. Harris (USA), who played seven dates in Ireland in 2015 with his honky-tonk country band the Tough Choices, will bring out on 25 June Don't you marry no railroad man, a ten-track album of old-time songs with banjo and fiddle, under the name 'JP Harris' Dreadful Wind & Rain', a duo comprising J.P. and his old friend Chance McCoy (Old Crow Medicine Show).
Hearth Music announced a week ago the release of 'House carpenter', a new single from the album. The official audio can be heard on YouTube. The Fretboard Journal has also released on its website the video premiere of another track from the album, 'Mole in the ground', which can now be seen on YouTube. The album, in either CD or LP format, can be pre-ordered here for $15.
Labels: Media, Old-time, Recordings, Video, Visiting players
