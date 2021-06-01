More on the Tullamore session
With reference to the BIB post of 26 May, we hope Eibhlin is reading this. Hubert Murray - who along with Dave Hawkins originated the Tullamore monthly session that had just got off to a good start when Covid restrictions began - tells us that as yet there are no plans to restart the session, but it would be nice to link in with Eibhlin and other pickers who would be interested. Hubert can be contacted by e-mail or through his website.
