Midnight Run, the Andrea Roberts Agency, and the Station Inn
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run of Tennessee were among the last US bluegrass visitors to tour Ireland before the pandemic struck; a highlight of their tour (organised by John Nyhan) was the powerful performances they delivered at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival in January 2020. The photo above, taken at the set they played in the Main Guard of Bunratty Castle, Co. Clare, has since then been the cover photo of the band's Facebook.
Bluegrass Today is that they have signed up with the Andrea Roberts Agency of Murfreesboro, TN, for exclusive booking representation. This puts them in the same stable with the A-list Grascals - and it also links up to one member of a particular US band that began coming to Ireland a quarter-century ago.
Andrea Roberts had a distinguished career as a musician with some of the biggest names in bluegrass before becoming a booking agent. The image above shows Andrea as bassist of the Special Consensus when they toured Ireland with what was then their latest album, Our little town (1998). Also shown: Greg Cahill (banjo), Colby Maddox (mandolin), Chris Walz (guitar).
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run will also be playing live at the Station Inn, Nashville, TN, this coming Saturday (26 June) at 8.00 p.m. Nashville time. The show will be streamed live on Station Inn TV, which broadcast this year's online Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (11-13 June). Tickets for the show are now on sale here.
