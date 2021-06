BIB readers are aware that in the first months of this year the bluegrass and old-time music scenes in this island lost two of their most outstanding and irreplaceable members:(56) of Lurgan, Co. Armagh, who died of Covid-19 on 13 January; and(82) of Bangor, Co. Down, who died of cancer on 28 February. For the further material presented here, I am very grateful to two fine musicians who were for many years close friends and musical partners, respectively, of Mel and Geordie.Thanks tofor this evocative photo of Mel (above). To the tributes to Mel noted or posted on the BIB in January,'s article 'Shock and sadness at passing of tireless trade unionist and talented musician Mel Corry' , posted on the Armaghi website the day after Mel's death, can be added.Thanks tofor a copy of' full-page article 'Geordie McAdam, the local man who lived for his music', published on Thursday 18 March on page 22 of the Newtownards Chronicle & Co. Down Observer . This contains more factual detail about Geordie's life than any other printed source I have yet seen, together with a stunning photo of him in youth, with shades, biker jacket, and quiff.That photo, unfortunately, is not in thearchive; but the recent main photo accompanying the article, showing Geordie with a ukulele he had built, can be seen, and a copy bought, here and here . I wish the whole article could be read on line; but copies of the paper may be obtainable by applying to theeditor at editor@ardschronicle.co.uk © Richard Hawkins

