JigJam release new single 'Jolene'
JigJam (above), originators of 'I-Grass', announce the release of their new single, 'Jolene'. Links to all streaming channels - Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon - for purchase can be found here. The band will soon be setting out their US summer tour dates and EU winter tour dates, together with more music and 'big announcements', and gratefully acknowledge the continual support of Take2 Promotions and Culture Ireland.
