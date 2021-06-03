JigJam on Deering Live at 8.00 p.m. TONIGHT
JigJam, originators of I-Grass, will be featured and interviewed on Deering Live at 8.00 p.m. tonight (note the earlier-than-usual time). The interview can also be watched on YouTube.
Galway's We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, appeared on Deering Light three weeks ago; their full 46-minute interview can be seen here. In addition, there are several short excerpts from it on the Deering YouTube channel, which has similar shorts from other interviewed artists (e.g. Bruce Molsky).
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Celtgrass, I-Grass, Interviews, Video
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home