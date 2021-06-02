High-quality open-back banjos for sale - and raffle
FOAOTMAD, the UK's organisation for old-time music and dance, announces on its news blog today that several high-quality open-back banjos, vintage and new-build alike, are offered for sale. Stu Weetman (for photos and info, e-mail) has
- a banjo built (c.1910?) by Alfred Weaver (1857-1939) and fully restored by Dave Stacey, £500, with quality gig bag;
- a Bart Reiter Standard fretless model, with side dots added by Dave Stacey, £600 with hard shell case.
- a Griffin 'Titania', 12" pot, 100-year-old mahogany, unique titanium Whyte Laydie tone ring, £1575.
- a Griffin 'Thunderballs', 11" pot, hard maple, brass tone ring. £1375.
