Greg Cahill in shorts
Deering Banjos announce that short excerpts from last week's interview with the founder and leader of the Special Consensus (which can be seen in its entirety on YouTube) can also be viewed on this web page.
At present there are four of these shorts, under the titles 'Beginnings', 'On the road again', 'Proper preparation', and 'Five string instrumentals', each of which can also be viewed on Deering's YouTube channel. Deering also provide a link to details of the low-tuned Julia Belle model banjo, which Greg used during much of the interview.
© Richard Hawkins
