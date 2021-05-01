Yves Aerts commemorated on line, Mon. 3 May 2021
John Lawless on Bluegrass Today reported yesterday that Yves Aerts, who died together with his girlfriend Milana Kokosar in a boating accident in Sweden three weeks ago (see the BIB for 12 and 13 Apr.), will be commemorated in a memorial service and celebration of life on Monday 3 May at 1.00 p.m. (Irish time). The event will be streamed live here and will be accessible on video for fourteen days afterwards.
© Richard Hawkins
