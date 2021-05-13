World Fiddle Day, 22 May 2021
World Fiddle Day will be held this year on Saturday 22 May. Above all, it's inclusive, welcoming all styles of fiddle music from all cultures. Players of the other bluegrass and old-time instruments can be part of it, too, by picking a few fiddle tunes, even without a fiddler being present.
The World Fiddle Day website gives more details and advice about the Day, which originated in 2012 with two Donegal men: fiddler Caoimhin Mac Aoidh and designer Alan Reid.
