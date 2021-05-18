We Banjo 3's 'Light of Summer', 24 June 2021
We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', announce that they will be hosting their 'Light of Summer' event on 24 June 2021 to celebrate the reopening of the world after lockdown. Loyalty Early Bird tickets will be available till 11.59 p.m. EST on 21 June, and exclusive merchandise bundles including limited-edition goodies can be bought at prices from $22.50 to $69.00. Full details are on the band's website.
We Banjo 3 were interviewed on Deering Live last Thursday (13 May). Among the events they will be playing in the USA later this year is the ROMP (River Of Music Party), presented by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum on 15-18 September.
Labels: Bands, Business, Celebrations, Celtgrass, concerts, Goodies, Museum
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home