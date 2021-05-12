We Banjo 3 on Deering Live, 13 May 2021, 8.00 p.m.
Deering Banjos announce that Galway's We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', will be interviewed on Deering Live tomorrow (Thurs. 13 May) at 8.00 p.m. - the first time that a full band has appeared on Deering Live. The interview can also be seen on YouTube.
We Banjo 3 first played in the USA in 2012 and have since become 'fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home', with an established foothold in Nashville. In Deering's words, they
continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Americana, Bands, Celtgrass, Interviews
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home