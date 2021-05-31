Vintage bluegrass and old-time magazines on offer, FREE
Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival) a couple of years ago. The three folders (above}, which comprise editions of Pickin', Muleskinner News, and Old Time Music - mostly from the 1970s - have made fascinating reading on many a rainy lockdown evening and William is offering to travel a reasonable distance for a rendezvous handover (free gratis) to anyone who might be interested.
If you are interested, please e-mail the BIB editor.
