Trailer video for 10 String Symphony tour
Music Network for 10 String Symphony (see the BIB for 22 April) is due to start a week from today (Wed. 26 May), and will run till 11 June. All the dates, together with the venues taking part in the tour, are shown on the BIB calendar, as well as here.
10 String Symphony consists of Rachel Baiman and Christian Sedelmayer, who would have toured Ireland last spring but for the pandemic. A 50-second trailer, recorded at the Station Inn, Nashville, is on YouTube and can be seen below. Tickets for the 10 String Symphony shows are €10 each, and can be bought here or through the links shown for local concert venues. The illustrated programme notes are shown here.
