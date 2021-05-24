Tommy Edwards, 20 July 1945-22 May 2021
Bluegrass Experience, playing at Omagh earlier this century, and in addition Tommy - who could play guitar, banjo, bass, fiddle, and mandolin, as well as being singer and songwriter - gave instrument workshop tuition. He would also warmly recommend visiting North Carolina, which is certainly good advice.
PineCone, the Piedmont Council for Traditional Music, have posted a tribute on their Facebook, with a fine video of Tommy and Andrew Marlin performing Tommy's composition 'I'll be ready when it's time to go' with guitar and mandolin. More details are in Richard Thompson's feature on Bluegrass Today.
