The Earl Scruggs banjo songbook
Early last month the BIB relayed the news that John Lawless had put on Bluegrass Today about The Earl Scruggs banjo songbook: selected banjo tab accurately transcribed for over 80 tunes, details for which are shown on the website of the publishers, Hal Leonard.
John Lawless, as well as co-founding the original Bluegrass Blog and co-directing Bluegrass Today, is a banjo-player and founder of Acutab Publications. In April he wrote: 'This is a book that every banjo player will want to own, and could become the ultimate reference point for students and historians of the music of the one and only Earl Scruggs.' He has now confirmed this on Bluegrass Today:
We can recommend The Earl Scruggs banjo songbook unreservedly as a career-wide overview of the great man’s music. It is available for $29.95 from Hal Leonard online, and from retailers everywhere who specialize in acoustic or bluegrass music. Don’t be without a copy.
Amazon.co.uk advertises the book as available in paperback for £10.66, reduced from a RRP of £21.24. The BIB advises caution here; Amazon gives the publication date as February 2021. We have heard, but can't confirm, reports of an early issue of the book that was withdrawn because of faults in the published transcriptions. This month's Banjo News Letter says only that 'unexpected delays' put publication back from February to May. The possibility that this cut-price offer may be of the (rumoured) defective stock can't be ruled out. In any case, Amazon doesn't deliver it to Dublin, so this may be a question for UK readers to tackle.
