The Bluegrass Standard, May 2021
here. The contents include a feature (pp 8, 10) by Susan Marquez on the Petersens (photo), who were touring here last in August 2019, their fourth time in Ireland, thanks to John Nyhan. An article on Butch Robins by Kara Martinez Bachman on pp 28-31 reveals that Butch may be releasing an album of accessible banjo music, and that the Davis Banjo Company is releasing its Butch Robins model, replicating his 1930 RB-4 Gibson Mastertone. For more detail on this instrument (including photos), see this feature on Bluegrass Today, published exactly a year ago today.
© Richard Hawkins
