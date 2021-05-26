Sessions - living, dead, or undecided?
The BIB editor writes:
Five days ago (21 May) the BIB received a message in the form of a comment on the post 'Tullamore session well under way', which was published on the blog on 12 Feb. last year, about the launch on 26 Jan. of the new bluegrass session hosted by Dave Hawkins and Hubert Murray in Eugene Kelly's Lounge, Convent Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. The message, from Eibhlin (no further details), read:
That session in Eugene Kelly's sounds like a good thing. Do you have plans to restart the session once things open up, or even outside ones for the summer? I'm a mandolin player, just relocated and looking forward to playing.
We replied (also in the form of a comment): 'The BIB is consulting the organisers of the session and will announce any information about future sessions as soon as we have it.'
We should be equally glad to hear of plans for the future from the organisers of any other sessions that have been regularly held in the past, and of course also from anyone intending to set up a new session.
Labels: Sessions
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home