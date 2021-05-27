Nora Brown on Deering Live TONIGHT
Nora Brown will be interviewed on Deering Live tonight (Thurs. 27 May) at 11.00 p.m. (Irish time). Deering add:
Nora is only 15 years old but she is an old soul who plays old-time banjo with an incredible feel. Nora started learning music at the age of 6, specializing in old-time and traditional banjo music. She plays with a level of confidence rarely found in most adults, all the while weaving together stories of music history into her performances to create a beautifully rich tapestry for the listener. She has played at numerous venues and festivals on the East Coast and has been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts and TED Talks.
The BIB strongly recommends anyone who loves old-time banjo playing to make hearing Nora Brown a priority. She is also on Facebook and a good deal of her music is on YouTube.
