Niall Toner and Andrea Booth release 'Never too old for love', 7 May 2021
Thanks to Niall Toner for this press release on his latest recording, in collaboration with Andrea Booth:
Niall Toner - singer, songwriter, familiar voice as presenter of RTE Radio 1’s much loved 'Roots Freeway', and enthusiastic/ loyal exponent of Irish bluegrass with his ever-popular Niall Toner Band - has joined forces with singer/ songwriter Andrea Booth to produce a drop-dead-brilliant single, with 'Never too old for love'. Featuring skilful and creative playing by long-term NTB members Johnny Gleeson on dobro, Richie Foley on mandolin, and the amazing Brendan Carthy on drums, this is authentic and unpretentious roots-inspired, happy music at its best. A duet that swings, featuring the voices of Andrea and Niall against an acoustic tapestry that ranks with the very best.
Both Toner and Booth might well be described as being of mature years, but it's that very quality that has inspired this up-tempo, western-swing-style song of hope and positivity for those of us who are as they say, 'over 21'! Age, after all, is only a number, and if one of the advantages of being of a certain vintage is that one can be inspired to write songs such as this, then HAPPY DAYS! Also, worth remembering that a % of the money generated by sales and downloads will be donated to Age Action Ireland! Nobody gets any younger!
'Never too old for love' is just one of the original songs composed by Toner and Booth which will be featured on an upcoming full-length album due for release in late 2021. Meanwhile, the single is available on CD and on all digital formats, and the video will be soon available on YouTube.
The new single is scheduled for release this coming Friday (7 May), and will be sent out to radio during the week. Full credits are shown on the CD sleeve (top right; click to enlarge). Niall adds:
We recorded two different versions of this song. One version, which is being pitched to radio in these Islands, has drums on it, but the other is an all-acoustic version in bluegrass/ western-swing style.
