04 May 2021

New EP from the Foreign Landers out 10 May 2021

Thanks to John Lawless on Bluegrass Today for the news that the Foreign Landers will release a six-track EP entitled Put all your troubles away next Monday (10 May). They already released the first track, a cover of the Gordon Lightfoot song 'I'm not sayin'', as a single earlier this year, and on Bluegrass Today you can hear another track, 'Finn's rescue', about their dog Finn, a South Carolina spaniel/ terrier cross. Some of the other songs that they recorded on the EP can also be heard on their YouTube channel. The Foreign Landers are David and Tabitha Benedict.

© Richard Hawkins

