Owen Schinkel and Kylie Kay Anderson together form the bluegrass-and-roots-music duo Long Way Home (also on Facebook). Their set in the Kanturk Arts Festival earlier this month (see the BIB for 1 May) was warmly received. Thanks to Owen and Kylie for this news of their latest initiative:
It looks like there is some light at the end of the tunnel here in the ROI in regards to the Covid restrictions. We welcome all the good news with open arms. It looks like the latest updates from the government are giving us all some hope in regards to live music and other cultural events.
We, Long Way Home, have been brainstorming for some time about what to do this summer and how to be able to play live music again in some way or fashion. From observation we've learned that outdoors and small scale are the way forward. With a focus on keeping everybody safe, healthy, and happy, we've come up with something. We are excited to see what is allowed outdoors and are introducing the Long Way Home 'Garden Concert Series'. We've created a special page on our website to explain what these concerts are, see: https://longwayhomeduo.com/gardenconcerts/.
Till the time when live music returns to indoor settings, the outdoor concerts will be at least something to bridge the gap and enjoy live music and the good weather together once again. We've worked up a ton of new music during the several lockdowns and have written a fair share of new music which we love to share. Feel free to share this and spread the word and if people have any questions or are interested, they can reach us at info@longwayhomeduo.com or call 089 613 3917.
